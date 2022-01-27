ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

