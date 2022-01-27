ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.