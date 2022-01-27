ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s stock price were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 92,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,413,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $533,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

