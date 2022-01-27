Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,512 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 120.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,866 shares of company stock worth $335,351,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.