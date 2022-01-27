Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,512 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
UPST opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 120.06.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,866 shares of company stock worth $335,351,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
