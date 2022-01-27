Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.