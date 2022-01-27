Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 260 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

