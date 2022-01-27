Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 478 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

DFND stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

