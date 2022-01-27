Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 208 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

