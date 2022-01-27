Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 12,687 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

