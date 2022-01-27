Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 450 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.83. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.