Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCLI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 3,361,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,349. Protocall Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

