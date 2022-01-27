Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 5,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.