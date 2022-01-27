Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.