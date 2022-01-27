Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of TTEC worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,971,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

