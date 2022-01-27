Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

