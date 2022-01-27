Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,330 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Unisys worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Unisys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after buying an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

