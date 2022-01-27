Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HMN stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.