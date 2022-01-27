PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

