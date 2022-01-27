Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.