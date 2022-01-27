Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

