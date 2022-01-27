PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 15.7% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $781,445.83 and approximately $161.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.16 or 1.00043157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00085539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00399491 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

