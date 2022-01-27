Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

