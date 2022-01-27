Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$150.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$158.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

