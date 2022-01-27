Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

