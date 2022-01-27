Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DT Midstream in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million.
NYSE:DTM opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,747,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
