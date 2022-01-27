Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

