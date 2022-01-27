Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for YETI Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for YETI in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $62.68 on Thursday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

