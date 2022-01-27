Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

