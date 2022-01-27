Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

