Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Boosted by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.16.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,068.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.83 billion and a PE ratio of 104.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,202.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.