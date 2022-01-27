Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CTRA opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

