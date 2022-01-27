Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Raised by KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 166.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.