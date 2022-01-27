QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QinetiQ Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

