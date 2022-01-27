QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

