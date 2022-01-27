QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.04. 242,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

