Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. 48,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,285. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

