Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Buys C$12,972.00 in Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,625,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,228,221.92.

QUIS stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$345.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

