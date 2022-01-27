RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Down 7%

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.71. 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

