Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Presto Industries worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $82.02 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $577.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

