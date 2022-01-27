Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UWM by 125.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

