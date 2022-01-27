Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

