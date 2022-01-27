Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

