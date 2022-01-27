Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Declares $2.15 None Dividend

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Randolph Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Randolph Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

