Raydium Price Tops $3.59 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00009651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $292.40 million and approximately $49.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,492,176 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

