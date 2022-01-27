Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Annexon by 108,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.19. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.