Raymond James & Associates Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Magnite were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.