Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 11,503 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

