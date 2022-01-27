Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,294 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.