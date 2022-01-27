Raymond James Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$41.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

