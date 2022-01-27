Raymond James Increases Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Price Target to $37.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of GFED stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.