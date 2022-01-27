Raymond James Increases Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Price Target to $37.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

