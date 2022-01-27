Raymond James Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

KRP stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

